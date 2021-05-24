Clemson Makes List of Top Schools for Elite In-State TE

One of the top tight ends in the country dropped his list of Top-10 schools on Monday and the Tigers made the cut.

Jaleel Skinner has been one of the Tigers' top targets in the 2022 class and the elite in-state tight end named his ten finalists on Monday with Clemson making the cut.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Greer, S.C. trimmed his list down to Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, as well as the Tigers.

Clemson offered Skinner back in October and the 4-star player is considered one of the Tigers' top two tight end targets. Skinner has an unofficial visit planned for Florida State early in June and is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida June 9-11. It is possible he makes his way to Clemson at some point in June as well.

No timetable has been given regarding when Skinner might be ready to commit, although the rising high school senior did say he'd be committing "soon" during Monday's announcement.

The Tigers are planning to sign just one tight end in this class and Skinner, along with Oscar Delp are the top-two targets. Where the coveted tight end prospect ends up signing is hard to know at this point, but the Tigers are firmly in the mix for one of South Carolina's top high school players.

