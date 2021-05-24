Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Search

Clemson Makes List of Top Schools for Elite In-State TE Jaleel Skinner

One of the top tight ends in the country dropped his list of Top-10 schools on Monday and the Tigers made the cut.
Author:
Publish date:

Jaleel Skinner has been one of the Tigers' top targets in the 2022 class and the elite in-state tight end named his ten finalists on Monday with Clemson making the cut.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Greer, S.C. trimmed his list down to Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, as well as the Tigers.

Clemson offered Skinner back in October and the 4-star player is considered one of the Tigers' top two tight end targets. Skinner has an unofficial visit planned for Florida State early in June and is scheduled to take an official visit to Florida June 9-11. It is possible he makes his way to Clemson at some point in June as well.

No timetable has been given regarding when Skinner might be ready to commit, although the rising high school senior did say he'd be committing "soon" during Monday's announcement. 

The Tigers are planning to sign just one tight end in this class and Skinner, along with Oscar Delp are the top-two targets. Where the coveted tight end prospect ends up signing is hard to know at this point, but the Tigers are firmly in the mix for one of South Carolina's top high school players. 

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.

USATSI_15693375_168387971_lowres
Recruiting

Clemson Makes List of Top Schools for Elite In-State TE

USATSI_13442946_168387971_lowres
Football

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Softball Sees Successful Season Close

DAF7A6D9-B668-4917-9409-085966E8AEC8
Softball

Clemson Survives Elimination; Advances to Regional Final Against Alabama

Freshman LHP Caden Grice pitches in the 2021 regular season finale for Clemson in Doug Kingsmore Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils
Baseball

Duke Completes Sweep, Clemson Now Gets Set for ACC Tournament

23CC8489-4A59-463C-BCF1-B11A195D42F7
Softball

Tigers Drop to Loser’s Bracket in 6-0 Loss to Crimson Tide

Clemson RHP Carter Raffield takes the mound against Duke in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Baseball

Blue Devils Throttle Tigers 14-8 to Clinch Series

8B590467-972A-404D-897E-6B1B3179C39A
Softball

Clemson Tops Troy; Captures First Ever NCAA Tournament Game Win

ACC_SOFTBALL_CHAMPIONSHIP_DUKEvCLEMSON_0031
Softball

Tigers to Tangle With Troy in Tuscaloosa