Clemson Offer Proves Hard Work Paying Off for 2024 CB Asaad Brown

Asaad Brown's first trip to Clemson paid off in a big way.

The 2024 CB out of Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Virginia, took an unofficial visit on Thursday, leaving campus with an offer in hand.

"I really liked the coaches, I really vibed with the coaches," Brown told All Clemson. "And it wasn't just coach Reed. It was the defensive line coach, coach Nick (Eason), just the vibe. You know, great atmosphere. Everybody was cool."

Brown is arguably one of the ten-best corners in the 2024 class and a Top-150 talent overall. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed had been working on getting him to campus, but being so far away presented some challenges for Brown. However, he and his family were able to clear those obstacles, and the visit that ended with his offer finally took place.

"Really I was just coming down here to come visit," he said. "Coach Reed has been trying to get me to come down, but going to school in Virginia, it was kind of hard. My dad made sure that I was able to get out of school (Thursday) to come here. I guess they liked what they saw, I know they've watched my film, and they offered."

Brown already has well over 30 offers, with some of the nation's biggest programs in pursuit of the talented defensive back. Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee are some of the schools that have already pulled the trigger on an offer.

The way Clemson goes about recruiting, though, with the meticulous vetting process, as well as there being a limited number of cornerbacks on the Tigers' board, makes it an offer that stands out more so than some of the others.

"They definitely talked about there aren't many corners they are going after on their board," Brown said. "So that made me feel like my hard work was paying off, that I was one of the ones that they offered."

Another part of the visit that really stood out was co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn taking the time to have an in-depth conversation.

"(Coach Conn) is just a people person, we knew some of the same people," Brown said. "It was just a good vibe. We REALLY talked for like 45 minutes."

While Brown is nowhere close to making a decision, he does know a little about what he is looking for in a destination, with one of the most important things being how he will be developed.

"The biggest thing is going somewhere I can be developed and also somewhere that I'm going to play," he said. "You know once I do get into the college, I'm not expecting to be sitting on the bench. So I'm gonna do everything that I have to do on my own to make sure that I develop into a college football player."

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!