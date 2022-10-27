Clemson Offer Was Unexpected for 2023 RB Jamarius Haynes

Clemson has generally been very methodical in its approach to recruiting running backs, and the 2023 cycle has been no different.

Currently, the coaching staff has offered just seven players at the position, with the latest going out to Jamarius Haynes. The 6-foot, 185-pound back, out of Handley (Roanoke, Al.) visited for the Syracuse game, and the offer from Clemson was his very first.

"It feels great man," Haynes told All Clemson. "Not every day do you see someone go from no offers to an offer from Clemson."

Haynes just recently started hearing from the Tigers and was a late invite to the game, and an actual offer was not what he was expecting.

"The offer was very unexpected," Haynes said. "I thought I was just coming there for a game invite. But we did a tour then went into the running backs room and just had a long conversation then he said, 'congratulations, you got the offer.'"

The coaching staff was sent Haynes' film by his high school coach, and were more than impressed.

"My speed, balance, ability to cut, and my aggressiveness," Haynes answered when asked what the staff liked about his film.

Right now, Haynes has no future visits scheduled, although, he said he is hearing from UAB, Georgia, UT-Chattanooga and Washington State. However, the Clemson coaching staff is attempting to set up an official visit for him at some point in the future.

As for his first visit to Clemson, the environment and the culture are what really stood out.

"The fans and the coaching staff stood out the most," Haynes said. "They both were very family oriented."

With his recruitment really just getting started, Haynes has no timeline for when he might make a decision. When that time does come, he will be looking for a family-like feel, similar to what he felt at Clemson over the weekend.

"What I’m looking for in a school is a place where I feel like I’m home."

