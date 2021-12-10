In-State 2022 WR Commits to Clemson

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    2022 WR Antonio Williams Commits to Clemson
    2022 WR Antonio Williams Commits to Clemson

    Clemson picks up big commitment from in-state wide receiver Antonio Williams.
    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Clemson picks up big commitment from in-state wide receiver Antonio Williams.

    After a week tumultuous week on the recruiting trail, the Clemson Tigers got some good news on Thursday night, the same day the in-state wideout was named the Max Preps South Carolina Player of the Year.

    2022 WR Antonio Williams has committed to the Tigers, choosing Clemson over South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss. Williams made the announcement via Twitter.

    Williams, out of Dutch Fork in Irmo, picked up an offer last month after Andre Green Jr. committed to North Carolina. However, Williams had long been on the Tigers' radar, despite not getting the offer until late. This gives Clemson a big recruiting win over the rival Gamecocks, as Williams was one of the top priorities for South Carolina in this class.

    Dabo Swinney did an in-home visit last week with Williams and his family, and it was a visit that really resonated with the young wideout. Brandon Streeter and Tyler Grisham also stopped in at his school earlier this week.

    Williams had 85 catches for 1,625 yards, with 15 touchdowns during his senior season.

    The addition of Williams now gives Clemson 13 total commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and helps ease the news of the recent decommitments of Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell.

