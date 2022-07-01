Skip to main content
Clemson RB Target Jeremiah Cobb Commits to Auburn

The Tigers miss on priority target Jeremiah Cobb, as the 2023 RB announces a commitment to Auburn.

Jason Priester All Clemson

The Tigers have missed on 2023 RB Jeremiah Cobb, as the SI All-American candidate announced a commitment to Auburn on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound back out of Montgomery, Alabama, chose Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee.

Cobb originally picked up an offer from Clemson back in May and was on hand for the big official visit weekend the first weekend in June. He then took officials to Auburn and Tennessee before announcing a decision.

Clemson has been very selective when handing out offers to running backs in this class. Cobb was just the fourth player at the position to be offered, and only after the Tigers were out of the running for early targets Richard Young, Justice Haynes and Cedric Baxter Jr.

Now the staff will once again have to expand the board and move on to the next target. Possibilities include 2023 RB Chris Johnson, out of Houston, and 2023 RB Parker Jenkins, out of Georgia, as the Tigers are looking to sign one running back in this recruiting cycle.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

