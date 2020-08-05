One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, Braden Davis has been working on building a relationship with the coaches at Clemson. Knowing the Tigers do not typically offer kids before their junior year of high school, Davis had to be patient.

On Monday it paid off as the Tigers officially extended Davis a scholarship offer. The four-star quarterback out of Delaware is thrilled that one of the nation's best programs is interested in him.

"It was awesome to finally receive the offer after creating a great relationship with the staff at Clemson," Davis told AllClemson.com. "Clemson is an elite program with good people in it."

Davis is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Antone Davis, and to him it is the family-like atmosphere that the Tigers program is centered around that really stands out. After getting to campus for a game last season, he is hopeful that he can get back in the future.

"They really have a family culture and they take care of everybody in the program," Davis said. "I would definitely want to take more visits to Clemson whenever I can in the near future."

Being so early in the process, Davis currently has no favorite. While he has no specific timetable in mind for an announcement, he would like to have the recruiting process wrapped up before his senior season begins.

"I don’t have any favorites right now but I think I’ll get a better picture after September 1 comes around and I’ll be able to be contacted by schools," Davis said. "I’d like to announce my commitment whenever I feel comfortable with my choice. I would preferably commit before my senior year though."

When it comes to making that ultimate decision, it can be difficult. Different schools offer different things. However, Davis knows exactly what he is looking for in a school.

"I am looking for a place that I will be able to compete for a spot to get on the field early," Davis said. "A place where they have all the tools for me to be able to maximize my potential in college."