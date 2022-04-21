Jamaal Jarrett has trimmed his list down to five.

The 2023 DT from Grimsley, N.C., dropped his Top-5 on Thursday, with Clemson, North Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Georgia all making the cut.

Jarrett picked up an offer from Clemson while on a visit on April 11. The SI All-American candidate told All Clemson the offer came in a face-to-face meeting with head coach Dabo Swinney.

"Face to face, in his office," Jarrett said about the offer. "He was like he has 78 offers out right now and he's about to have 79. Then looked at me and shook my hand."

However, while he is now focused on his five finalists, don't expect a decision anytime in the near future, as Jarrett said he could go all the way until signing day, depending on how things play out.

"I don't want to do it before my senior season, and I don't want to do it during, because I'm gonna be focused on the season," Jarrett said. "Probably want to do it after the season, probably signing day, something like that."

