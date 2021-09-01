September 1, 2021
Publish date:

Clemson Drops Four Spots in Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings

After jumping into the top-five one month ago, the Tigers drop four spots in the updated 2022 recruiting rankings.
Author:

After seeing a ton of movement with the 2022 recruiting class in June and July, the month of August brought with it a much slower pace.

Clemson added eight commitments over the first two months following the extended dead period that lasted well over a year, but none over the past month, causing the Tigers to drop four spots in the most recent team recruiting rankings.

Sports Illustrated 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings:

1. Penn State (1) 24 Commits

2. Notre Dame (4) 21 Commits

3. Alabama (2) 14 commits

4. Ohio State (3) 14 commits

5. Oregon (10) 19 commits

6. Georgia (8) 16 commits

7. Texas (12) 20 commits

8. Texas A&M (7) 14 commits

9. Clemson (5) 12 commits

"The Tigers still hold arguably the top pound-for-pound class in the nation and as usual, Dabo Swinney and company are taking their time building it. Eight of the 12 pledges are members of the SI99 rankings, led by QB1 Cade Klubnik." SI All-Americam 

10. LSU (6) 15 commits

11. Florida State (9) 18 commits

12. Oklahoma (11) 14 commits

13. Boston College (13) 22 commits

14. Michigan (14) 15 commits

15. South Carolina (17) 16 commits

16. Rutgers (16) 15 commits

17. North Carolina (21) 13 commits

18. Virginia Tech (19) 22 commits

19. Baylor (15) 20 commits

20. Florida (25) 13 commits

21. Arkansas (18) 17 commits

22. Mississippi State (24) 18 commits

23. West Virginia (23) 17 commits

24. Iowa State (20) 18 commits

25. Stanford (NR) 17 commits

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject.

