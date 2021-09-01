Clemson Drops Four Spots in Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings
After seeing a ton of movement with the 2022 recruiting class in June and July, the month of August brought with it a much slower pace.
Clemson added eight commitments over the first two months following the extended dead period that lasted well over a year, but none over the past month, causing the Tigers to drop four spots in the most recent team recruiting rankings.
Sports Illustrated 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings:
1. Penn State (1) 24 Commits
2. Notre Dame (4) 21 Commits
3. Alabama (2) 14 commits
4. Ohio State (3) 14 commits
5. Oregon (10) 19 commits
6. Georgia (8) 16 commits
7. Texas (12) 20 commits
8. Texas A&M (7) 14 commits
9. Clemson (5) 12 commits
"The Tigers still hold arguably the top pound-for-pound class in the nation and as usual, Dabo Swinney and company are taking their time building it. Eight of the 12 pledges are members of the SI99 rankings, led by QB1 Cade Klubnik." SI All-Americam
10. LSU (6) 15 commits
11. Florida State (9) 18 commits
Clemson Drops Four Spots in Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings
After jumping into the top-five one month ago, the Tigers drop four spots in the updated 2022 recruiting rankings.
Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh's Mindset, Faith Help Lead to Fast Recovery
Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is back and ready to go if needed against Georgia just 22 Saturdays after fully tearing his Achilles tendon.
Clemson Roster Updates: Dabo Swinney's Injury Policy, Depth Chart, Fred Davis, COVID-19
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed a variety of roster and injury updates, including how his team is enjoying good health heading into Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
12. Oklahoma (11) 14 commits
13. Boston College (13) 22 commits
14. Michigan (14) 15 commits
15. South Carolina (17) 16 commits
16. Rutgers (16) 15 commits
17. North Carolina (21) 13 commits
18. Virginia Tech (19) 22 commits
19. Baylor (15) 20 commits
20. Florida (25) 13 commits
21. Arkansas (18) 17 commits
22. Mississippi State (24) 18 commits
23. West Virginia (23) 17 commits
24. Iowa State (20) 18 commits
25. Stanford (NR) 17 commits
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!