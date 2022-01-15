Skip to main content
Clemson Looking to Nab Auburn Commit

Will the addition of Nick Eason lead current Auburn commit to flip to the Clemson Tigers?

The biggest news of the day might revolve around 2022 DT and current Auburn commit Caden Story. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound interior defensive lineman committed to Auburn back in the summer but chose not to sign during the early signing period.

Read the full recruiting insider here: Friday Evening Recruiting News and Notes

