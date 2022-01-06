Trevor Etienne Projection
Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.
From SI All-American: Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.
Myles Oliver Looking Forward to Clemson Visit
2022 CB Myles Oliver is set to visit Clemson later month.
Dabo Swinney Has High Praise for Incoming 2022 LB Wade Woodaz
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently provided a little insight into linebacker Wade Woodaz, a member of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class.