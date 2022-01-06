Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Trevor Etienne Projection

Trevor Etienne Projection

Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Ken Ruinard / staff-Imagn Content Services

Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl. His finalists include Clemson, Florida and LSU.

For the full projection click link: 

Commitment Watch: Trevor Etienne Projection


From SI All-American: Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Trevor Etienne

Trevor Etienne Projection

Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

Mike Reed

Myles Oliver Looking Forward to Clemson Visit

2022 CB Myles Oliver is set to visit Clemson later month.

Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney Has High Praise for Incoming 2022 LB Wade Woodaz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently provided a little insight into linebacker Wade Woodaz, a member of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class.

More Clemson

Trevor Etienne
Recruiting

Trevor Etienne Projection

13 seconds ago
Mike Reed
Recruiting

Myles Oliver Looking Forward to Clemson Visit

1 hour ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Dabo Swinney Has High Praise for Incoming 2022 LB Wade Woodaz

6 hours ago
Cade Klubnik
Recruiting

Cade Klubnik Looking Sharp in Early Practices Ahead of All-American Bowl

18 hours ago
Clemson Tiger Mascot Military Appreciation Day
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: Trevor Etienne Set to Announce, Elite Junior Day Visitors

18 hours ago
USATSI_16830692_168387971_lowres
Football

Are Clemson and Oklahoma Beefing?

21 hours ago
Wes Goodwin
Football

Once Goodwin got in the flow, Clemson’s defense took over the game

Jan 5, 2022
Nick Eason
Football

Clemson to Hire New Defensive Coach

Jan 5, 2022