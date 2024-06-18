Clemson's Recently Offered 2026 QB Now Trending Towards Michigan
Recruiting never stops for the top programs in the country, and Clemson under Dabo Swinney has embodied that as they have constantly been towards the top of rankings in each recruiting cycle.
Because the Tigers don't utilize the transfer portal, landing elite high school talent on a consistent basis will be what keeps them competitive in the everchanging landscape of college football.
Knowing that, Clemson has their sights set on the future classes.
They hosted a football camp where prospective 2026 recruits were able to compete in front of the coaching staff, get a better understanding of what the program is about, and to build relationships for all parties involved.
Coming out of that event, the Tigers sent out a fresh batch of scholarship offers, including one to four-star quarterback Brady Hart. The Florida native was singing the praises of Clemson and what took place that weekend, seemingly putting them in a good standing with him.
However, coming out of his visit to Michigan, it seems like the Tigers are going to have a battle on their hands to land the coveted signal caller.
Hart took his first trip to Ann Arbor this past weekend, and based on the information that has come out, On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Wolverines a massive 74.9 percent chance to land him. In comparison, Clemson is down at 9.5 percent.
It's still early in the process, but it shows how things can change quickly.
The Tigers are going to be pursuing Hart until his commitment date as he is listed as the 92nd-best player in the country and No. 9 quarterback in the 2026 class according to On3's Industry Ranking.
This will something to monitor as Clemson looks to continue building relationships and getting Hart back on campus to give themselves a shot at landing the four-star talent when that time comes.