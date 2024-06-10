Clemson Offers 2026 Four-Star Quarterback During Camp
Dabo Swinney wrapped up his summer camp this weekend, which is an opportunity for high school players to come to the Clemson campus and work out with staff while learning the finer points of the college game.
Some of those players left with scholarship offers from the Clemson Tigers, one of which being rising junior quarterback Brady Hart out of Cocoa, Fla.
Hart announced his offer on social media.
Hart is still two years away from graduating, but 247Sports pegs the 6-4 quarterback as the nation’s No. 144 recruit. The 247Sports composite rankings have him inside the Top 100. He’s also considered one of the Top 10 quarterbacks in Florida in his class.
He was at Swinney’s camp earlier this week, per Clemson Insider, which was his first visit to campus.
Last fall he led Cocoa to a state title and a 14-1 record. He threw for 3,759 yards, completed 65.9% of his passes and threw 41 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Recruiting sites project him as a pro-style pocket passer.
Clemson has plenty of early competition. Per 247Sports 26 programs have made offers. Clemson is competing with Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida, FAU, Florida State, Georgia State, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, USF and Virginia Tech.
The Tigers certainly see quarterback as a position of need based on their roster and what they have in the queue for 2025.
The Tigers have four quarterbacks listed for 2024, led by incumbent starter Cade Klubnik, a junior who was a full-time starter last season for the first time. He threw for 2,844 yards, with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 290 completions were fourth-best in Clemson history for a single season.
He is eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after this season.
His backup is set to be redshirt freshman Christopher Vizzina from Birmingham, Ala. He took nine snaps in two games in 2023 and was rated a five-star player when he signed with Clemson.
The other two quarterbacks are both walk-ons — Trent Pearman, who grew up in Clemson, and Colby Shaw from Duncan, S.C.
Blake Hebert, a three-star quarterback from Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., has committed to the Tigers for the Class of 2025. He’s the only quarterback commitment so far.