Dabo Swinney Goes to Rival High School to Land 'Special' Talent In Peter Woods

Peter Woods is one of the cornerstone pieces of Clemson's 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman is the highest-rated player in the Tigers' class, ranking No. 14 in the SI99, and he was absolutely dominant at the high school level.

Despite seeing double teams throughout his senior season, Woods still racked up 90 tackles, with eight sacks and 23 tackles for loss. For his career, he was credited with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks.

"I think he is as good a football player as there is in the country, and he's been committed a long time," Dabo Swinney said on early signing day.

He's also proven to be one of the more versatile players in the class.

"Peter Woods can really probably play anywhere," Swinney said. "He can play linebacker, D-end, three-technique, four-high, nose, shade, running back, I mean, really anything he wants to do."

Clemson recruited him to help replenish some talent along that defensive front, but that versatility will allow the staff to use him in a number of ways, including possibly lining him up inside or outside.

"We'll see once he gets here. Get him here and start coaching him and all that," Swinney said. "But I know this, we're gonna find somewhere. He's a really good football player. He's dynamic. He's gonna be one of the strongest guys when he gets here, it's unbelievable. Just a freaky guy."

Woods, who is arguably the top player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tigers in July. The fact that he played his high school ball at Thompson, added another ironic twist to the talented player's recruitment, seeing as Swinney is an alum of Pelham High, one of the Warriors' biggest rivals.

"Special," Swinney said of Woods. "The number one player down there in the state of Alabama and a special family. Just a blessing to be able to have him come join us coming from my rival high school. You know, I grew up... didn't like the Thompson Warriors. So I promise you that's the first home visit between a Pelham Panther and a Thompson Warrior. So it's kind of great to team up with him. It's gonna be a lot of fun these next few years."

