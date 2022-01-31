Elite Junior Day Big Hit With 2023 Recruits, Andrew Paul Update
Clemson's annual Elite Junior Day has come and gone and judging by some of the feedback by a number of recruits, the event was once again a rousing success.
All Clemson takes a look back at Clemson's Elite Junior Day, as well as providing the latest on 2022 RB Andrew Paul.
Hunter Renfrow Earns his First Pro Bowl Invite
Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow produced 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns and helped the Raiders make the NFL playoffs.
Swinney Thinks 'Unhealthy Dynamic' of Transfer Portal Will 'Settle Out'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently talked about some of the issues surrounding the transfer portal, saying that while there is currently an unhealthy dynamic, some of that will eventually settle out as everyone is learning as they go.