Fast Rising RB Out of Dutch Fork Calls Recent Clemson Visit 'Amazing'

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green was once again in Clemson for the Tigers' home finale.

After attending one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps over the summer and visiting for the SC State game, the 2023 running back was back on campus for the Tigers dominating win over Wake Forest.

"This visit was amazing," Green told All Clemson. "Great atmosphere and great welcome from the coaches. Felt like home."

Green is in the midst of a strong junior campaign at Dutch Fork, as the Silver Foxes are attempting to win a sixth consecutive state title. The running back has rushed for close to 1,300 yards and is averaging over 10.5 yards per carry. He's also caught 20 passes for another 277 yards and has 31 total touchdowns.

Due to the strong season, Green's recruitment is really starting to pick up steam. While he has yet to pick up a Power-5 offer, he's long been on the Tigers' radar. Schools such as North Carolina, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Wake Forest have also started to show a lot of interest.

While it's still very early on in his recruitment, Green already knows what it is about Clemson that makes the school stand out from the rest.

"How the coaches are all in with anything they do," Green said. "At Clemson, it’s not about just football. It’s about you being the best person you can be and the way they set you up for life."

Green is currently hearing from running backs coach C.J. Spiller on a regular basis, a minimum of once per week. While some in the Clemson fan base have questioned the hire of Spiller due to his lack of experience, Green said from everything he has seen, the backs at Clemson are in good hands and he appreciates how transparent Spiller is.

"He is handling his recruiting good right now," Green said. "I feel like he is a good coach and tells you nothing but the truth. I have a good relationship with Coach Spiller and I think we can build on something. I feel we are good."

When it comes to making a decision, Green isn't in a rush. However, he does know that culture and his relationship with the coaching staff will play a huge role in that decision when the time does come.

"I'm looking for a great relationship with the coaching staff," Green said. "And just for the college to feel like a home away from home."

