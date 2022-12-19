Former Clemson CB Fred Davis has found his new home.

The junior defensive back announced on Monday a commitment to UCF.

Injuries limited Davis to just seven games in 2022, three of which were starts. He was credited with 13 tackles, one for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Davis came to Clemson as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. He was considered one of the top corners in the class and one of the Top 10 players in the state of Florida.

Over his three years with the Tigers, Davis had 32 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 27 career games.

