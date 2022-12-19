Former Clemson LB LaVonta Bentley is headed to the Pac-12.

Bentley announced a commitment to Colorado on Monday and will play for new head coach Deion Sanders, who is set to take over the program after a successful stint at Jackson State.

As a redshirt junior, Bentley appeared in all 13 games for Clemson in 2022, logging 20 tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss.

Bentley signed with Clemson in 2019, with the blue-chip talent being widely considered as one of the better inside LB prospects in the country.

With the emergence of sophomores Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Bentley would enter the transfer portal just two days after the completion of the regular season.

Bentley leaves Clemson credited with 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 417 defensive snaps across 40 career games.

