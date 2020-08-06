Clemson has experienced a run of unprecedented success over the last several years. One of the key components of that run has been an aggressive style of play on the defensive side of the football.

Since the arrival of Brent Venables as the team's defensive coordinator in 2012, Clemson has routinely fielded one of the best defenses in the country. One of the things those units do best is getting after the quarterback.

While Venables has been at Clemson, the Tigers have registered 361 sacks, the most in the country. The next closest team has 38 fewer sacks

A key part of that success has been the play of the defensive ends. Venables has seen a multitude of talent come through the program at the position, and with the high school season almost here, the Tigers have started identifying players of interest at the position in the 2022 recruiting class.

One of those players, weakside defensive end Jihaad Campbell out of Timber Creek High in Sicklerville, New Jersey, picked up a Clemson offer on Tuesday. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Campbell is an early three-star prospect and Top-100 player at 247 Sports.

"I was humble about it, but still amazed," Campbell told AllClemson. "Clemson is a dope program, which is a very great level to play on."

Campbell has also received offers from Texas, Florida and Ole Miss in recent days. However, this early in the process he has visits he wants to take, and there are no leaders for his services.

"I am planning to take an official visit to Clemson very soon," Campbell said. "I don’t have any favorites as of right now."

Like most high school recruits, Campbell is looking for a school that best suits his needs. One of the most important things to him is how a school develops players at his position, and that is something that should bode well for Venables and the Tigers throughout the recruiting process.

"Personally I am looking for a school who would love to have me in their program," Campbell said. "Not only that, but have my trust. And loyalty within me and the coaching staff. I'm also looking for the best program that breeds players at my position."