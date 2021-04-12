NCAA Expected to End Dead Period on June 1

The NCAA Council is expected to announce this week an end date of June 1 for the recruiting dead period that has been in place since March of last year, according to a report from CBS Sports.

What that means specifically just yet remains to be seen. Currently, there are two options being discussed. One would pick up where a normal recruiting calendar would be in each respective sport on June 1. The other would entail phasing in what is being called a "modified quiet period."

During a quiet period, college football programs can host recruits on campus and conduct camps.

Since the dead period was originally put in place last March, it has been extended eight times. While every school has been dealing with the same unusual circumstances, the dead period has greatly affected the way Clemson recruits.

The Tigers rely heavily on getting potential prospects on campus and due to the dead period, the Clemson coaching staff has taken a slower than normal approach when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class.

"Not being able to get guys on campus and things like that is a challenge, but we've made the best of it," head coach Dabo Swinney said in November. "We've done everything that they allow us to do. We've spent a lot of time communicating virtually. Zoom, FaceTime, you know, all that stuff. Just gives us a little more time to evaluate the tape. But hopefully, this spring things will get back to some normalcy and we can get back out on the road and young people can get to the campuses."

