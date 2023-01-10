Playing Together Would be Dream Come True for Wade and Drew Woodaz

Playing together at the same school would be a dream come true for the Woodaz brothers.

Drew Woodaz (Jesuit, Tampa, Fl.) is a player in the same mold as his older brother Wade, who is currently a freshman LB with the Tigers. The 2024 LB already has offers from more than ten schools, including Oklahoma, Louisville, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.

With Wade having already gone through the process, Drew finds himself leaning on his older brother at times, as he navigates the recruiting world.

"He’s helping me a ton," the younger Woodaz told All Clemson. "We kind of compare our process and his experience was a little bit slower than mine but his picked up late and he tells me how to handle the busyness of phone calls and lots of texts."

Drew has visited Clemson multiple times and worked out for the coaching staff at Dabo Swinney's high school camp last summer. He has yet to pick up an offer from the Tigers, but if one were to come at some point in the future, the opportunity of playing with his older brother is something that would be hard to pass up.

"It would be huge," Woodaz said. "I would love to play with my brother. It has been a dream of ours since we were kids."

Drew said he talks to defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin at least once a week and he does have plans on getting back to Clemson at some point in the future.

While his recruitment has taken off a little quicker than Wade's, the older brother is still preaching patience. And Drew is heeding those lessons. While he would prefer to have a decision made before the start of his senior season, it's not something he is going to rush.

"We talk pretty much every day, but I just tell him to stay patient," the elder Woodaz told All Clemson. "Because I mean, my recruiting process was extremely slow. I didn't get offered till very late in my senior year. So I just tell him, 'bro, you got time.' And he's a pretty damn good player as a junior, so I just tell him to be patient."

Like Drew, though, Wade is just as intrigued by the idea of playing together. He sees the success Wade is already having after just one season in the program.

And if that Clemson offer were to come, no one will be recruiting Drew harder than his older brother.

"Oh yeah, I would be recruiting him harder than a coach could ever recruit him," he said.

