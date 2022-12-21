Former Alabama and Arizona St. QB Paul Tyson Set to Transfer to Clemson
Clemson has added some depth to its quarterback room via the transfer portal on signing day, as former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson has announced he will play for the Tigers in 2023.
Tyson appeared in five games at Alabama in 2021, going 10-for-16 for 150 yards.
The 6-foot-5, 228-pound player was originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class and was widely considered one of the Top 10 pro-style quarterbacks in the country.
Clemson Basketball Is Home For The Holidays!
A holiday ticket package has been made available exclusively for you and your family. Three games for ONLY $15 per person: men's basketball vs. NC State and women's basketball vs. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
2023 DE David Ojiegbe Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson
2023 DE David Ojiegbe has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
2023 OL Harris Sewell Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson
2023 OL Harris Sewell has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
Clemson has now gone to the portal in consecutive years to add depth to the quarterback room. Last season the Tigers signed Hunter Johnson.
Tyson will join Clemson as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/