Clemson has added some depth to its quarterback room via the transfer portal on signing day, as former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson has announced he will play for the Tigers in 2023.

Tyson appeared in five games at Alabama in 2021, going 10-for-16 for 150 yards.

The 6-foot-5, 228-pound player was originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class and was widely considered one of the Top 10 pro-style quarterbacks in the country.

Clemson has now gone to the portal in consecutive years to add depth to the quarterback room. Last season the Tigers signed Hunter Johnson.

Tyson will join Clemson as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

