The Tigers might just have one the best secondaries in the Dabo Swinney era this season. What it lacks in experience, it certainly makes up for in talent.

On Thursday the coaching staff was looking to ensure things stay that way in the future as they offered 2022 cornerback Toriano Pride, one of the top players in the state of Missouri.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Pride tweeted.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback has seen his recruitment really start to take off recently. On top of the Clemson offer, he's also received offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, in the past week. Other schools to have already offer include West Virginia, Oregon, and Kentucky.

The potential SI All-American for next year's recruiting class has yet to learn a lot about the school and says he was a little caught off guard by the Tigers' offer.

"I was very excited and shocked when I was offered," Pride told All Clemson. "I haven’t really looked into Clemson but I know they produce dogs and they go to a bowl every year."

Right now Mike Reed is the coach who Pride has been in contact with most from Clemson, and once things start to open back up, Pride would absolutely be interested in visiting the campus.

"Coach Reed is the one mainly recruiting me," Pride said. "I plan on getting up there with my family as soon as possible."

There is still a long way to go with Pride's recruitment and a number of schools are already standing out. Although he has no favorites as of yet, he is hoping that he can have a decision made before he starts his senior year of high school.

"There’s a lot of schools standing out to me right now," Pride said. "I plan on committing next year around this time, my senior year."

Right now Pride is just focused on comfort level and then he will go from there. However, like most other recruits, playing time will absolutely be a huge factor.

"I am looking for if I can see myself there for three or four years," Pride said. "And what are my chances of going there and playing."