2022 Cornerback Toriano Pride Caught Off Guard By Clemson Offer

JP-Priester

The Tigers might just have one the best secondaries in the Dabo Swinney era this season. What it lacks in experience, it certainly makes up for in talent.

On Thursday the coaching staff was looking to ensure things stay that way in the future as they offered 2022 cornerback Toriano Pride, one of the top players in the state of Missouri. 

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Pride tweeted.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback has seen his recruitment really start to take off recently. On top of the Clemson offer, he's also received offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, in the past week. Other schools to have already offer include West Virginia, Oregon, and Kentucky.

The potential SI All-American for next year's recruiting class has yet to learn a lot about the school and says he was a little caught off guard by the Tigers' offer. 

"I was very excited and shocked when I was offered," Pride told All Clemson. "I haven’t really looked into Clemson but I know they produce dogs and they go to a bowl every year."  

Right now Mike Reed is the coach who Pride has been in contact with most from Clemson, and once things start to open back up, Pride would absolutely be interested in visiting the campus.

"Coach Reed is the one mainly recruiting me," Pride said. "I plan on getting up there with my family as soon as possible."

There is still a long way to go with Pride's recruitment and a number of schools are already standing out. Although he has no favorites as of yet, he is hoping that he can have a decision made before he starts his senior year of high school. 

"There’s a lot of schools standing out to me right now," Pride said. "I plan on committing next year around this time, my senior year."

Right now Pride is just focused on comfort level and then he will go from there. However, like most other recruits, playing time will absolutely be a huge factor. 

"I am looking for if I can see myself there for three or four years," Pride said. "And what are my chances of going there and playing."

Optimism, Safety Remain at Forefront for Clemson Athletics

Clemson has mitigated COVID-19 situations and come out on the other side with more information and the feeling of a safe environment moving forward with fall football and other sports.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

In Dabo's Own Words: Four is Enough for the CFP

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he believes that four teams is plenty of teams for the playoff.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Extra Year Of Eligibility Brings More Questions Than Answers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney goes in depth on the positives and the negatives regarding the NCAA's decision to grant a free year of eligibility of all fall athletes

JP-Priester

Secondary Has "Made Up Space" From Spring To Fall

Clemson's secondary is looking to fill in the gaps after losing three starters from last year's team. Redshirt junior cornerback LeAnthony Williams said he has seen an improvement from Spring practice to Fall camp.

Travis Boland

Fans, Students, And The Band: Dan Radakovich Updates Game Days In Clemson

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich met with the media on Friday to discuss a variety of topics, providing specifics on tailgating, the Hill, the Tiger Marcing Band, and student tickets.

JP-Priester

Clemson Athletics Receives State Approval on Reduced Capacity Plans For Athletic Facilities

Clemson Athletics received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Thursday to welcome spectators at fall sport home facilities, including Memorial Stadium, Historic Riggs Field and Jervey Gym

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Swinney Surprises Clemson Long Snapper Jack Maddox With Scholarship

Clemson junior long snapper Jack Maddox recently had a walk to the Applied Sports Science Lab with head coach Dabo Swinney that he will never forget.

Christopher Hall

Andrew Booth Jr. Has His Swag Back

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. is fully healthy for the first time in his college career and is ready to show what he can do on the field

JP-Priester

C.J. Spiller Can Put The "Special" Back In Tigers Special Teams

Former Clemson All-American C.J. Spiller is now serving as a graduate assistant on the Clemson coaching staff. His presence will not only have an impact on the Tigers running back room, but the special teams as well

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector: ' I'm Still Learning ' the Position

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector discusses the learning curve and complexity of Brent Venables' defensive schemes.

Christopher Hall