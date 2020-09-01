Adam Randall, a highly talented wide receiver out of Myrtle Beach High School, picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday. The 2022 in-state prospect announced the offer via Twitter.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," Randall tweeted.

Randall is 6-foot-3 and already pushing the 200 pound mark. He is currently one of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina for the 2022 recruiting class, as well as one of the better receivers in the nation.

Other schools to have already offered the talented wide receiver are North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee.

Last season as a sophomore, Randall hauled in 25 catches for 486 yards and two touchdowns, while missing six games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter