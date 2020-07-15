Running back Will Shipley, Weddington High School (Matthews, NC), headlines a group of 13 Clemson Tiger verbal commits. Joining Shipley, are key 10 targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Shipley is the state of North Carolina's reigning Gatorade High School Player of the Year, after rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He also had 582 receiving yards, along with eight more touchdowns, in helping his team to a state title.

Prior to his junior season, Shipley wowed scouts at one of the Opening regionals by posting a 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash, a 4.21 time in the shuttle, and 36-30 vertical leap.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Clemson verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Will Shipley Weddington (Matthews, NC)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. St. Joseph's (Philadelphia, PA)

Barrett Carter North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

Beaux Collins St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

Jake Briningstool Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN)

Cade Denhoff Lakeland Christian School (Lakeland, FL)

Marcus Tate University School (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Troy Stellato Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Dacari Collins Westlake (Atlanta, GA)

Ryan Linthicum Damascus (Damascus, MD)

Zaire Patterson Winston-Salem Prep (Winston Salem, NC)

Phil Mafah Grayson (Loganville, GA)

Bubba Chandler North Oconee (Bogart, GA

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

Tristan Leigh, Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, VA)

Tommy Brockermeyer, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, TX)

Amarius Mims, Bleckley County (Cochran, GA)

Nolan Rucci, Warwick (Lititz, PA)

Defense

Nyland Green, Newton (Covington, GA)

Andrew Mukuba, LBJ (Austin, TX)

Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL)

Derrick Davis Jr., Gateway (Monroeville, PA)

Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY)

Payton Page, Dudley (Greensboro, NC)

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.



The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.