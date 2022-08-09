Skip to main content

Three Clemson Commits Ranked In Preseason SI99

SI All-American has unveiled its preseason SI99, which ranks the top high school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2023, with three Clemson commits making the list.

"SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video."- SI All-American

Leading the way for Clemson is DL Peter Woods, who comes in at No. 17. Out of Alabaster, Alabama, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound blue-chip prospect committed to the Tigers in early July, choosing Clemson over Alabama. Woods is the second highest ranked DL in the preseason rankings.

QB Chris Vizzina, comes in the No. 35. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound blue-chip prospect out of Birmingham, Alabama, committed to Clemson back in April, choosing the Tigers over other finalists that included. Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Ole Miss. Only five quarterbacks rank higher than Vizzina.

DT Vic Burley, out of Warner Robins, Georgia, ranks No. 39. The 6-foot-5, 276-pound blue-chip prospect committed to Clemson back in June, choosing the Tigers over Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan State. Only two interior defensive linemen rank higher than Burley.

Priority WR target Ronan Hanafin comes in at No. 81. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound blue-chip player out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, picked up an offer from the Tigers back in April after an unofficial visit. He was also on campus for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June.

Hanafin is reportedly on pace for a preseason decision, with Clemson and Notre Dame being the favorites to land the dynamic wideout. Boston College is also involved.

