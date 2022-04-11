Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers.

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag. Each week, we will answer your recruiting questions, or at least attempt to do so.

Monday Mailbag

Mike: Are there any commitments on the horizon?

Clemson has only locked up one commitment in the 2023 class to date, WR Nathaniel Joseph. Generally, by this time of the cycle, the Tigers have upwards of half the class secured. However, this isn't the typical recruiting cycle. Guys just haven't been pulling the trigger as quickly. For example, Alabama, LSU, Oregon and Auburn only have two commitments each, so it's not just a Clemson thing. Having said all that, expect to start seeing some movement in the not-so-distant future. Possibly as early asTuesday, as priority quarterback Chris Vizzina is set to announce a decision. However, when that first domno does eventually fall, expect more to follow suit.

Chad: Will Clemson take more than one RB in this class?

Unless we see some unexpected attrition, Clemson will only add one running back in this class. Dabo Swinney likes to carry five scholarship backs, and right now they have four. Or will have four when Keith Adams Jr. arrives in the summer. Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah all have eligibility left after the coming season, meaning they only need to add one to get to their number, so to speak. So far, the staff has cast a very small net, offering just three players in Richard Young, Justice Haynes and Cedric Baxter. I would not call Clemson a favorite to land any of the three so it will interesting to see if they decide to expand the board over the next few weeks. For what it's worth, I did see 2023 RB Samuel Singleton at the spring game on Saturday.

John: Do you think Clemson expands the number of offensive linemen they sign? Do you believe they will have any more lineman to hit the transfer portal in the spring?

If you are asking if Dabo Swinney increases the number of offensive linemen he likes to carry, that's hard to say. He currently likes to carry 15, and I would be a little surprised to see that number change in the near future. As far as any hitting the portal, there is just no way of knowing. I certainly would not rule it out. But if any were to leave over the next few weeks, think some of the more veteran guys that are having a hard time getting on the field and not those expected to be major contributors in the coming season.

Robbie: What defensive ends are we recruiting heavily? Which ones do you feel good about?

This is a critical class for defensive ends, and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall recently put the message out after a recent spring practice.

"Right now, you know, if you're a (defensive end) recruit out there man, and you want to play at a big-time place and you wanna have an opportunity to play right now, this is the perfect spot," he said.

David Ojiegbe was on campus for the spring game on Saturday, and right now he is one of the offered edge rushers that I think Clemson is in good shape with. He's 6-foot-3, 245-pounds and has the frame to add more weight. This was his second visit in the past few weeks.

Jason Priester All Clemson Ojiegbe has more than 30 offers currently and has also visited Miami recently. Penn State is also in it, but the fact that he's been on campus twice in such a short period of time speaks volumes about where the Tigers stand.

