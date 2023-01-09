You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers.

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag, where we will answer your recruiting questions. Or we will at least attempt to do so, as recruiting is a world with many moving parts and an ever-changing landscape where circumstances can often change in a flash.

With that in mind, let's dive in.

Dwayne: Who do you think is the biggest "get" for the 2024 class and what are the chances we land him?

Of the players that currently have offers, I will go with wide receiver Ryan Wingo, but that is just a personal preference as we sit here in January. He is one of the top players in the country, regardless of position. While I think Clemson added some intriguing receiver prospects in the 2023 class, none possess the sheer talent that Wingo does. And this is a position that has been lacking as of late.

He is 6-foot-2, 200-pounds already, and he can move. Not only that he is extremely dynamic. As far as the chances of landing him go, he did visit for the Miami game, and I think Clemson is one of the contenders, but I certainly would not call the Tigers the favorite at this point. We'll see if the staff changes that in the coming weeks.

Nathan: Does Clemson have any defensive linemen they are looking at and do they have someone to take the top off the defense at wide receiver coming for Elite Junior Day?

Defensive tackles Hevin Brow-Schuler and Malik Blocton are two of the top targets at this point. Brown-Schuler visited for three games during the season. Both players will be at Elite Junior Day.

Omar White was on the board at one time but has since committed to Colorado. Whether that sticks remains to be seen.

At defensive end, Eddrick Houston is one of the top targets. He visited twice for games during the season. As of now, it doesn't sound like he will be at Elite Junior Day. Georgia is the primary competition.

Clemson has offers out to three wide receivers at the moment. Jonathan Paylor and Alex Taylor picked up the first two offers back in the summer, while Ryan Wingo picked up one while on a visit during the season. As of now, Taylor is the only one confirmed to be attending Junior Day, and I would personally classify him as a guy who can potentially take the top off the defense.

Mike: How many defensive and offensive linemen are they taking in 2024? Who are the top running backs and are any coming for Elite Junior Day?

I think you should never sign less than three offensive linemen in any given cycle, but Clemson doesn't operate that way. Dabo Swinney has his number for every position and he is generally pretty firm when it comes to sticking to those. Not always, but generally.

Looking ahead, I think the Tigers will take up to as many as four offensive linemen in 2024. Will Putnam, Walker Parks and Mitchell Mayes are all likely done after next season, so at the very least I would expect three takes at the position.

As for defensive linemen, after signing six in 2023, I could see the staff taking as many as another four in 2024. Although recruiting is always fluid and with the transfer portal, needs can change and change in a hurry.

Currently, there is only one offer out to a running back, and it went to David Eziomume back in October. He has more than a dozen offers, including Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami. He was in attendance for the win over Louisville and the loss to South Carolina. Eziomume has told me he will be at Elite Junior Day.

