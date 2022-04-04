With spring practice close to wrapping up and the summer months approaching, recruiting is really starting to heat up.

With that in mind, welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag. Each week, we will answer your recruiting questions, or at least attempt to do so, and today is our debut edition.

To date, Clemson has just one verbal commitment in the 2023 class. WR Nathaniel Joseph is that lone verbal pledge, after committing last September.

If that number appears a little low, that's because it is. The Tigers typically have a number of commitments at this point in the recruiting cycle, and at times have been able to lock up half its recruiting class by the summer months. Obviously, that isn't the case with the 2023 class.

However, don't hit that panic button just yet. While things may appear a little different right now, at least from a numbers standpoint, different isn't always bad. Keep in mind that the program just went through a major overhaul on its coaching staff, something that's bound to have at least a little effect on recruiting efforts. Having said all that, expect to start seeing some movement in the coming weeks.

Monday Mailbag

Chad: Do we still have a chance with AJ Harris?

At one time I firmly believe that Clemson was at the top of his list. Harris really likes Mike Reed. However, something changed and it's likely no coincidence that change started taking place when Brent Venables left. Florida seems to have all the momentum right now, and there is a reason Clemson has started to expand the board at corner in this class. The writing has kind of been on the wall for the past couple of months, and him not making it to campus for a scheduled visit in early March speaks volumes.

David: Do we have any chance with Peter Woods or is he pretty much a lock to Alabama?

Clemson is very much in it with Woods. Players do not visit as often as Woods has unless there is a genuine interest. The culture is something that has really made an impression on him and each visit only solidifies that. After his visit on Elite Junior Day, his first time meeting Wes Goodwin, he called the Tigers' new coordinator a "brilliant defensive mind." I'm not calling Clemson the favorite by any stretch, we all know how difficult it is to pull elite defensive talent out of the state of Alabama, but as we sit here today, the Tigers have positioned themselves well, and have given Woods a lot to consider.

Robbie: Chris Vizzina, where does Clemson stand with him?

Vizzina's stock has soared over the past few months, and rightfully so. He is actually set to visit Clemson on Monday, his second visit this year. Obviously, many of the major programs are after Vizzina, but I'm not sure any have prioritized the quarterback in a way that Clemson has, as he is their only target at this point. None of the other schools in pursuit of him can say that which has made Dabo Swinney's program stand out a little more so than others. This is a recruitment that feels like it's winding down, and Monday's visit gives Clemson one more chance at showing him what sets the program apart from some of the others in consideration.

Chad: What's the latest on Vic Burley and Josiah Trotter?

Burley made his second visit of the year on Friday. He is another guy that has visited several times over the past year. And again, you don't take that many visits without having real interest. Georgia is probably Clemson's biggest competition and the Dawgs have been killing it on the recruiting trail of late. However, make no mistake, the Tigers are firmly in it.

As for Josiah Trotter, the younger brother of current Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., he is set to announce on April 15. His top five schools are Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, South Carolina and Clemson. Not sure where he ends up at this point, but I would not bet on it being Clemson.

John: How many signees do you think Clemson will take next year? I know it will be a hard question considering those that will transfer out after the spring football game, but ballpark figure?

Yeah, it's hard to put a specific number on it, but the 2023 class is looking like it will be one of the bigger ones. Every fourth year the Tigers generally sign a bigger class, and this is that fourth year. The roster will see a ton of turnover after this season, particularly along the defensive line, so expect this to be a full class. As far as a specific number, that's hard to know at this point, but think 2019 and the size of that class, when the Tigers signed close to 30 players.

