Dabo Swinney is in the midst of arguably his best month to date with regard to recruiting.

The Tigers have picked up nine verbal commitments this month, and currently have one of the best classes in the nation. Oh, and the momentum the program has built due to the big recruiting event held the first weekend in June looks like it could carry on a little while longer.

2023 DL target AJ Hoffler is set to announce on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher from Atlanta has more than 50 offers, but this one has mostly been a two-team battle between Clemson and Ohio State.

Hoffler was at one time considered a strong Ohio State lean. However, he made multiple spring visits to Clemson, with his parents making the trip more than once. The tide then started to swing. Hoffler even brought his grandparents on his official visit earlier this month and has not taken another visit since. There is one on the books for North Carolina this weekend, but the chances of it happening look to lie somewhere between slim and none. All Clemson officially projected Hoffler to the Tigers on Monday.

On Wednesday, 2023 DT Stephiylan Green will announce a decision. The Top-200 talent from Rome, Georgia has two dozen offers, picking up one from Clemson while on his official visit that first weekend in June. Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss are the finalists.

Last weekend Green was scheduled to visit Ohio State, but it never materialized. Same as the weekend before when he did not make it to Athens in what was supposed to be a visit to Georgia. Alabama was supposed to get a visit this weekend, but don't expect that one to happen either, as Green is another All Clemson projection to the Tigers.

One of the most asked-about targets left on the board is 2023 DL Peter Woods. One of the top overall talents in the country, Woods ranks as one of the best defensive line prospects in the class. He is set to announce on July 8, with the finalists being Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Jackson State.

Woods was on hand for the official visit weekend and was then set to visit Florida the following weekend, a visit that never took place. Last weekend he was scheduled to visit Oklahoma, and again it was a visit that never materialized. Instead, he was reportedly in Tuscaloosa on an unofficial visit.

This has been one of those big boy recruiting battles and looks to be coming down to Clemson and Alabama. Woods has been a fairly frequent visitor to Clemson over the past 12-15 months, so there is absolutely something that draws him to the program. The coaching staff has really positioned themselves well here and has done all they can do. Now the wait is on to see if it is enough to pull the elite-level talent out of the state of Alabama.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022.

