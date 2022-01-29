Tiger Tracker: Previewing Clemson's Elite Junior Day

Clemson is set to host its annual Elite Junior Day on Saturday. The Tigers have a multitude of highly touted prospects set to visit, most considered blue-chip players, and highlighted by some of the best defensive linemen in the class.

With a number of defensive linemen set to leave after next season, 2023 will be a crucial class for Dabo Swinney and his revamped coaching staff. This weekend is also an opportunity for the Tigers to put their best foot forward with a number of players that have just recently picked up offers.

Although, one of the biggest things to watch for this weekend just might be how recruits respond to some of the new coaches. Most notably new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and new DT coach Nick Eason.

Visitors

QB Christopher Vizzina (Briarwood Christian, Alabama) : The only quarterback set to visit, and with Clemson no longer in the running for Arch Manning, Vizzina is now the Tigers' top target at the position. Currently, Clemson is one of a handful of teams considered a frontrunner.

: The only quarterback set to visit, and with Clemson no longer in the running for Arch Manning, Vizzina is now the Tigers' top target at the position. Currently, Clemson is one of a handful of teams considered a frontrunner. RB Justice Haynes (Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic, Georgia): The Dawgs have long been considered the favorite but getting Haynes back on campus is big for Clemson. He is one of the top running backs in the country and one of just two players at the position to currently hold an offer from the Tigers in the 2023 class.

The Dawgs have long been considered the favorite but getting Haynes back on campus is big for Clemson. He is one of the top running backs in the country and one of just two players at the position to currently hold an offer from the Tigers in the 2023 class. WR Noah Rogers (Rolesville High, N.C.): The top player in the state of N.C., Rogers originally planned to visit the Tarheels this weekend. He's not been to campus since last summer for camp. A receiver that is very high on the board.

The top player in the state of N.C., Rogers originally planned to visit the Tarheels this weekend. He's not been to campus since last summer for camp. A receiver that is very high on the board. WR Tyler Williams (Lakeland High, Florida): Has yet to pick up a Clemson offer but WR coach Tyler Grisham did stop in and visit the wideout recently. Williams currently holds 26 offers including Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Has yet to pick up a Clemson offer but WR coach Tyler Grisham did stop in and visit the wideout recently. Williams currently holds 26 offers including Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina. S Dakaari Nelson (Selma High, Alabama): Holds more than a dozen offers to date, but has yet to pick up one from the Tigers. However, it's very possible that could change in the near future.

Holds more than a dozen offers to date, but has yet to pick up one from the Tigers. However, it's very possible that could change in the near future. CB Avieon Terrell (Westlake High, Georgia): The younger brother of former Tigers' CB A.J. Terrell. He has called Clemson his "dream school" in the past and is obviously very familiar with the program. Not only through his brother, but also due to the several times he has camped at the school. He was Clemson's first 2023 offer.

The younger brother of former Tigers' CB A.J. Terrell. He has called Clemson his "dream school" in the past and is obviously very familiar with the program. Not only through his brother, but also due to the several times he has camped at the school. He was Clemson's first 2023 offer. CB Braxton Myers (Coppell High, Texas): The defensive back just picked up a Clemson offer on January 19. Arguably a Top-100 talent that can play safety or corner, although the Tigers are recruiting him as a cornerback.

The defensive back just picked up a Clemson offer on January 19. Arguably a Top-100 talent that can play safety or corner, although the Tigers are recruiting him as a cornerback. LB Grayson Howard (Andrew Jackson High, Florida): Has not been offered yet, but has picked up close to 30 up to this point. His most recent visits were to South Carolina and Tennessee.

Has not been offered yet, but has picked up close to 30 up to this point. His most recent visits were to South Carolina and Tennessee. OL Sam Pendleton (Pfafftown Reagan, N.C.): Pendleton just recently picked up his offer and this will be a big visit for both parties. The offensive lineman is arguably a Top-250 talent.

Pendleton just recently picked up his offer and this will be a big visit for both parties. The offensive lineman is arguably a Top-250 talent. DT Vic Burley (Warner Robins, Georgia): Burley is actually a cousin of new DT coach Nick Eason. However, the Tigers were serious contenders, maybe even the favorite, to land the Top-50 prospect well before Eason came on board. Burley is still planning visits to Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee and isn't likely to make a decision before the fall.

Burley is actually a cousin of new DT coach Nick Eason. However, the Tigers were serious contenders, maybe even the favorite, to land the Top-50 prospect well before Eason came on board. Burley is still planning visits to Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee and isn't likely to make a decision before the fall. DT Peter Woods (Alabaster Thomas, Alabama): Woods has made several visits to Clemson already. This will be his fourth time on campus since last summer, including attending the Boston College and Florida State games. Woods is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and while it's generally tough to pull elite talent out of Alabama, there is genuine interest here. He has a Top-6 that includes Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oregon.

Woods has made several visits to Clemson already. This will be his fourth time on campus since last summer, including attending the Boston College and Florida State games. Woods is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and while it's generally tough to pull elite talent out of Alabama, there is genuine interest here. He has a Top-6 that includes Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oregon. DT K.J. Sampson (New Bern High, N.C.): Just picked up an offer earlier this month and has a Top-5 that includes Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina, NC State and North Carolina.

Just picked up an offer earlier this month and has a Top-5 that includes Clemson, Ohio State, South Carolina, NC State and North Carolina. DL Keldric Faulk (Highland Home, Alabama): Faulk camped at Clemson last summer and will now make a return trip after picking up his offer on January 19.

Faulk camped at Clemson last summer and will now make a return trip after picking up his offer on January 19. DL Darron Reed (Carver High, Georgia): Reed picked up an offer earlier this month and the Top-300 talent visited for the Tigers 30-20 win over Florida State last season.

Reed picked up an offer earlier this month and the Top-300 talent visited for the Tigers 30-20 win over Florida State last season. DL Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee Osceola, Florida): Clemson and Ohio State have been considered the leaders to land the Top-100 prospect, but don't discount Miami. LeBlanc just visited the Canes last weekend. This will be his fourth time on campus over the past year or so.

Clemson and Ohio State have been considered the leaders to land the Top-100 prospect, but don't discount Miami. LeBlanc just visited the Canes last weekend. This will be his fourth time on campus over the past year or so. DE Rico Walker (Hickory High, N.C.): There has been some chatter that Walker could visit this weekend. He was at North Carolina's junior day last weekend and has been contemplating whether to head to Clemson or Georgia this weekend. He has already visited Clemson during the season and just picked up an offer this month. Walker's father is a former player at Auburn.

Currently, Clemson has just one commitment for the 2023 class, with WR Nathaniel Joseph making a verbal pledge in September. The speedy wideout from Miami has expressed a desire to make the trip but logistics might prevent that from happening.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!