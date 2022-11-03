Tigers Drop Spot In Latest Recruiting Rankings

While Clemson has most of its 2023 recruiting class already locked up, there are still a handful of spots to be filled.

With less than two months remaining before the start of the Early Signing Period, the Tigers still need, at a minimum, a RB and one more DE. It's also possible we see the staff add another OL and WR, depending on how things play out.

After securing the commitment of Misun "Tink" Kelley last week, Clemson now sits at 21 verbal pledges, and in the latest update to the SI 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings, the Tigers dropped a spot, down to No. 8.

However, fellow ACC member Miami has been making moves of late, jumping two spots up to No. 7, giving the Hurricanes the top-rated class in the conference currently.

2023 SI Recruiting Rankings

1. Alabama (1)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 8

2. Ohio State (2)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 7

3. Georgia (4)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 7

4. Texas (3)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 7

5. Notre Dame (5)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 7

6. LSU (6)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 4

7. Miami (9)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 7

8. Clemson (7)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 4

Clemson added another rock-solid cornerback recruit to the fold in October, Misun Kelly, but also had the rare decommitment and recommitment within the commitment list. Offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced a public departure from the class, only to rejoin it after additional consideration some four days later.

9. Oklahoma (8)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 3

10. Tennessee (10)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 5

Full Top 25 Rankings

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/