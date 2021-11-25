Warm Welcome, Clemson Traditions Make Lasting Impression on 2024 OL Kam Pringle

Despite only being a sophomore in high school, Kam Pringle already stands out in a crowd.

Standing 6-foot-7 and already pushing the 300-pound mark, the in-state product of Woodland High in Dorchester was on hand for Clemson's 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, and his first game day experience left a lasting impression.

"It was pretty good," Pringle told All Clemson. "I definitely liked Clemson's atmosphere, my first time up there (for a game). That was the first time I ever got a taste of Clemson fans."

One of the things that really stood out to Pringle was how welcoming the fan base was.

"It was really just a warm welcome," Pringle said. "I think everybody was awaiting my arrival, so when they saw me, everybody was just happy that I was there. Was a really big thing for me. It really just felt like a warm welcome from a family."

Pringle has already made game day visits to Virginia Tech and South Carolina, two stadiums known for electric atmospheres. However, the environment inside Death Valley really stood out.

"Their traditions," Pringle said. "When they run down that hill and storm down that hill, the crowd is going wild. On third and fourth downs, man the crowd is shaking. They do their C-L-E-M-S-O-N and their chants and all that. Very interactive crowd. Everybody seems like they know what they're doing. Just have some real supportive fans."

While this was Pringle's first time visiting for an actual game, it wasn't his first trip to Clemson. The offensive lineman worked out at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps back in the summer and received rave reviews from offensive line coach Robbie Cadwell.

"When I got up there, they saw me, 6-foot-7, was like probably to 285-90 pounds at the time," Pringle said. "I could really bend and move really good for my age and for my size. Coach Caldwell really liked that. I was out there moving, quick feet and getting around and bouncing around, really just all being energetic."

The offensive line prospect has already picked up close to ten offers and said that right now the schools that are recruiting him the hardest are Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Florida State. Although, the Tigers have not offered yet, as Dabo Swinney has a longstanding policy of not offering players before the start of their junior season.

When the time does come, and if Clemson were to pull the trigger on an offer, Pringle said it's one that would really stand out and something he would take great pride in.

"It would mean a lot," Pringle said. "Growing up in South Carolina everybody has a cousin that's a Clemson fan, a cousin that's a South Carolina fan. So really when you grow up, by the time you can start talking, people ask you, Clemson or Carolina. So just being a South Carolina kid with a Clemson offer is crazy to me. Definitely, something I'd be very, very, extremely proud of, to have next to my name."

Pringle grew up in a family divided. Part of his immediate family roots for the rival Gamecocks, while part also pulls for Clemson. However, while he was coming up, Pringle was one of those kids that really didn't have a preference. Now that he's a little older, though, he leans a little more towards the Tigers, and the reason is quite simple.

"My dad, Clemson fan. My mom, South Carolina," Pringle said. "My brother, Clemson fan, my other brother, South Carolina fan. My grandma Carolina fan and my other grandma, Clemson fan. So really me just growing up, I'm the youngest of five kids, so really growing up, I didn't really get too much into it. Of course, I'm closer to South Carolina. I've always had like maybe a South Carolina jacket or something. Being young and a football fan, I've always been... I mean, Carolina is cool and all but Clemson's the one that's winning."

"I was in elementary school when Deshaun Watson, in 2016 I think it was when they won the championship. So really, by the time I could really have an opinion, it was kind of Clemson. Because they were winning."

As for making a decision, nothing is set in stone, but the highly-touted offensive line prospect is eyeing January of his senior season, maybe on his mom's birthday. While a timeline for a commitment is still fluid due to how early it is in the process, Pringle does know what it is he is looking for in a school.

"I'm trying to get to the highest level of football," Pringle said. "I'm really trying to go anywhere that can get me to or prepare me for the NFL. Of course, I want to win but if I lose every game and end up a first-round pick, it is what is, you know."

