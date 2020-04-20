Will Fowler, a place-kicker out of Spartanburg, is considered the top kicking prospect in the state of South Carolina, according to the Chris Sailer Rankings, which exclusively ranks the nation's high school kickers.

In an exclusive interview with AllClemson.com, the high school senior gives some insight into how some players are spending their time during these unusual circumstances and preparing for college.

"I'm really focusing on school and preparing for my AP Exams next month," Fowler said. "I'm staying diligent in my schoolwork and experiencing lots of success in it."

While he's laser-focused on school, the kicking prospect also has to find time to keep himself in shape. While students may not be in school, he is doing everything he can to ensure he does just that.

"I'm doing bodyweight workouts," Fowler said. "Plyometrics, like sprints and box jumps, and stretching to get me where I need to be."

As far as his recruitment goes, Fowler knows exactly what he is looking for in a school. He knows life is more than football and intends to have a plan for life after he is done playing the game.

"One thing I really value in a school is the value of the degree," Fowler said. "How the outlook for the rest of my life looks like after school. I love football, but I have bigger plans for after it."

As for the things he enjoys doing outside of football, Fowler is mostly like your typical high school kid.

"I really enjoy watching movies," Fowler said. "Hanging out with my friends, working out, running and learning more about investing."

Currently, Fowler says there is no leader for his services, but he does hear from some schools more than others.

"I wouldn't say I have a leader," Fowler said. "I'm hearing from Clemson, UNC, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and App State the most."

When it comes to Clemson and where they fit in specifically, Fowler has nothing but good things to say. He and his family have visited multiple times and are looking for bonds that go beyond football.

"As for Clemson, I talk with the coaches there every day," Fowler said. "We're building quality relationships that are built on more than just football. My family and I have always been treated very well and we have enjoyed every chance that we've been able to get on Clemson. The interest is definitely mutual with us."