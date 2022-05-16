The Clemson Softball team is set to host its first-ever NCAA Regional.

The Tigers (39-15), who are the No. 10 seed overall, will welcome the regional No. 2 seed Auburn (39-15), No. 3 seed Louisiana (44-11) and No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington (32-13) to McWhorter Stadium, where Clemson is a stellar 22-5 on the season.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will move onto the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional, May 27-29, against the winner of the Stillwater Regional. The Women’s College World Series will be played in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 3-10.

Winners of six of its past seven games, the Tigers finished as the runner-up to Florida State in the ACC Tournament this weekend, and are ranked No. 8 in the RPI.

Clemson, led by head coach John Rittman, has now made the NCAA Tournament in each of the program's first two full seasons. Last year, the Tigers were a 3-seed in the Tuscaloosa regional, falling to Alabam in the regional finals.

The Tigers will begin play at noon on Friday against UNC-Wilmington.

