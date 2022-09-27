Skip to main content
Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Statistical Updates Through Week 3

© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Clemson Tiger Trevor Lawrence is making a large statistical impact in the NFL.
Three games into the regular season, former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a vastly different season than last year.

As a rookie, Lawrence had more interceptions than touchdowns and never really got on track. In his second season, though, Lawrence ranks among the NFL's best quarterbacks in the early part of the year. 

He's eighth in the league in QB rating (103.1). Only seven quarterbacks have thrown for more touchdowns, and his TD-interception ratio ranks second in the NFL. 

Lawrence is just outside of the top-10 players listed by FanDuel Sportsbook for NFL MVP. His odds are currently set at +3800. 

Here's a look at more Lawrence stats as well as what several other former Tigers in the league have done through the first three weeks: 

Lawrence: 772 passing yards, 69.9 percent completion percentage, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, 7.0 yards per attempt. 

WR Mike Williams (Chargers): 11 receptions, 138 yards, 2 TDs, 12.5 yards per catch, 20 targets. 

WR Tee Higgins (Bengals): 13 receptions, 191 yards, 1 TD, 14.7 yards per catch, 19 targets. 

RB Travis Etienne (Jaguars): 26 rushes, 112 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry, 8 receptions, 81 yards, 10 targets.

WR Hunter Renfrow (Raiders): 10 receptions, 80 yards, 8.0 yards per catch, 16 targets (played in 2 games, out with a concussion).

WR Sammy Watkins (Packers): 6 receptions, 111 yards, 18.5 yards per catch, 7 targets (played in 2 games, placed on injured reserve).

DT Grady Jarrett (Falcons): 11 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss.

DT Christian Wilkins (Dolphins): 18 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 3 tackles for a loss.

CB AJ Terrell (Falcons): 20 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, 4 passes defended. 

PR-KR Ray-Ray McCloud: 10 punt returns, 86 punt return yards, 8.6 yards per punt return, 4 kick returns, 65 return yards, 16.3 yards per kick return.

