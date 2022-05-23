Skip to main content
Travis Etienne Returns to Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Field

Former Clemson star and ACC all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne is back from a Lisfranc injury and participating in Jaguars' OTAs.

© Garry Smits/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Travis Etienne is back. 

The former Clemson star running back and ACC all-time leading rusher returned to the practice field for the first time since last August when the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off Organized Team Activities on Monday. 

New head coach Doug Pederson announced before the team's first workout that Etienne, who missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury, has been fully cleared for football activities. 

So when the team hit the field, Etienne was seen running drills and looking like a player ready for his first NFL season. 

Etienne, along with former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, but he suffered a foot injury in the preseason and was unable to play at all as a rookie. 

Etienne went through a difficult rehab process and said last month that he felt like he was 85-90% back to full health.  

"I'm not doing everything but I'm doing the majority of the stuff," Etienne said in late April. "Two or three weeks ago I felt like I could get back to myself, just being out there running full speed, just running. It felt awesome to be running."

Etienne played at Clemson from 2017-20 and left as the school's leading rusher with 4,952 yards. He scored 78 total touchdowns during his illustrious college career. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars are +12000 to win the Super Bowl based on odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

