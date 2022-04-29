Skip to main content
NFL Draft
Andrew Booth Jr. has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 42nd pick overall in the second round of the NFL Draft. 

The cornerback, who chose to forgo his senior season and enter the draft, has been a key piece of the Tigers' secondary over the past two seasons, picking up All-ACC honors each year.

Last season, Booth Jr., out of Lawrenceville, Ga., was named first-team All-ACC after registering 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups, and a team-high three interceptions over 11 games, all of which were starts. He was a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, presented to the top college player either in or from the state of South Carolina.

Booth Jr. really burst onto the scene during his sophomore campaign in 2020, when he recorded 30 tackles (2.5 for loss), four pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 335 snaps over 11 games, four of which were starts. An effort that earned the former five-star prospect second-team All-ACC honors.

Throughout his three-year career, Booth Jr. was credited with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible:

Well put-together cornerback with top-tier athletic abilities that NFL teams will covet at the top of the draft. Inexperience causes him to rely too often on his athleticism which will get him burned at the next level. A supremely gifted athlete with high energy and superb ball skills, his best football is still ahead of him. Will take over his first full year as a starter next fall which will come with high expectations. Limited games show a player who can be one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks and will certainly warrant a first-round pick if he builds on last season.

