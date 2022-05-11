Justyn Ross is getting his NFL opportunity.

After going undrafted, the former Clemson wideout signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the weekend Ross began his participation in the team's rookie minicamp and just being able to get back out on the field felt right for the former 5-star recruit.

"It felt good because with what I had going on you never knew if I was going to be able to be out there at all period," Ross told the media on Sunday. "So yeah, it felt real good."

After having sensational freshman and sophomore seasons at Clemson, Ross missed his entire junior season after having surgery to correct a congenital condition in his spine. The wideout would then play his senior season on an injured foot, which would ultimately cause him to miss the Tigers' final three games.

Those issues led to Ross' draft stock taking a major hit, and after not hearing his name called throughout the entire NFL Draft, he's ready to prove all the doubters wrong.

"Of course, I’m ready to prove everybody wrong,” Ross said, "But I mean, I’m just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team, just see what I can do over the summer."

"It was frustrating, but I ain't really had too much stuff easy for me. I done had to push through a lot of stuff so it wasn't really too bad."

Despite going undrafted, Ross already feels like he ended up in the right spot and on the right team. Having Patrick Mahomes, one of the league's best quarterbacks, along with a tight-knitted receiver room to lean on, Ross is now biding his time to get his shot.

"Just having Pat Mahomes, great quarterback, Andy Reid, great coach," Ross said. "The receiver room, it feels like a family here. I’ve only been here for like a day, but they treat me like family."

“I'm just trying to fill my role and trying to get all the way, the way I was. Just try to get my foot in the door and try to make plays."

