Former Clemson Tiger Punter Bradley Pinion Lands in Atlanta

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Pinion, who played at Clemson from 2012-14 is getting back closer to his roots.

Bradley Pinion is getting back closer to his roots.

The former Clemson punter who's spent his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a new deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Pinion, a Concord, N.C., native, was released last week by the Bucs, where he won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Pinion was at Clemson from 2012-2014 and averaged 41.1 yards per punt and handled kickoff duties. He went over 42 yards per boot his junior season, which led to the decision to leave the Tigers early for the NFL. 

He was selected in the fifth round (165th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft by the 49ers, where he averaged 43.7 yards per punt in four seasons as the team's punter and also served as the kickoff specialist.

Pinion signed a four-year contract with the Bucs in 2019 and averaged 43.6 yards per punt before being released after the 2021 campaign. He set a career-high in 2019, the year the Bucs won it all, with a 90.7% touchback rate on kickoffs.

Pinion, who has 502 career punts for 21,927 yards, is expected to be the starting punter with the Falcons in 2022. Dom Maggio is also on Atlanta's roster following the free-agent departure of Thomas Morstead. 

