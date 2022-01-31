Hunter Renfrow Earns his First Pro Bowl Invite

Hopefully former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow didn't have plans to be away from home next weekend because the Las Vegas Raiders receiver is headed to his first Pro Bowl.

An official announcement came Sunday that Renfrow will join teammates A.J. Cole, Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman for the game on Feb. 6 in their home stadium.

Renfrow replaces Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, who isn't participating because of injury. Renfrow, who played at Clemson from 2015-18, had the best season of his three-year NFL career.

He produced 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns and helped the Raiders make the NFL playoffs. Only Hall of Famer Tim Brown has more receptions as a receiver in a single season in Raiders history than Renfrow did in 2021.

A two-time college football national champion, Renfrow helped Clemson reach the College Football Playoffs each season he played with the Tigers, and he caught the game-winning touchdown to beat Alabama in the 2017 title game.

