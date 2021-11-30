Former Tigers’ Wide Receivers See Big Games, Kearse Tallies 11 Tackles

A look at some of the Clemson standouts that flashed good performances in the NFL during week 12.

Something about former Clemson wide receivers and the NFL just goes right together. Week 12 was another example of Tigers’ products doing well at the professional level.

Hunter Renfrow had the best week out of any former Clemson Tiger. The Raiders receiver came up big in their overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Renfrow had eight catches for 134 yards, also scoring on a 54-yard touchdown.

Renfrow continues to step up as he is the team’s top wide receiver and has been since Henry Ruggs was removed from the team. Renfrow is having his best year as a pro in year three and very well could see a 1,000-yard season. In the same game, another Tiger was good, except on the other side.



Jayron Kearse has been a tackling machine for the Dallas Cowboys. Kearse and the Cowboys lost to the Raiders, but Kearse still had 11 tackles and played well. You have to be flying around to pick up double-digit tackles in the NFL. On the season the safety has 73 tackles to lead the team.

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals completed the season sweep of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins was huge for his team during their 41-10 division win. The second-year receiver had six catches for 114 yards and a score. Higgins is currently second on the team in receiving with 560 yards, which is behind rookie standout Ja’Marr Chase’s 906 yards.

Higgins was targeted just eight times against the Steelers, so he was a sure hand catching all but two passes. Something the chain mover has done all season.

The Bengals currently hold the second-best odds of winning their division at +230, according to FanDuel.

The Miami Dolphins are quietly one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Dolphins are winners of four straight after taking care of business against the Carolina Panthers. Former defensive line standout Christian Wilkins had five tackles and a sack during the win. Wilkins is enjoying his best season in the NFL thus far and has racked up 52 tackles and a trio of sacks.