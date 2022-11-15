Skip to main content
Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver

The Green Bay Packers moved on from their third-round draft pick from 2021 as Amari Rodgers was cut by the team Tuesday and now enters the waiver process.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL.

Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.

He had 40 punt returns in the last two seasons and 17 kick returns. 

Rodgers believed he was ready to take a big step with the Packers in the preseason, but he had fumbling woes cost him his punt-return job last week against Dallas. He also couldn't latch on in a receiving corps that's been much maligned this season. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19340673

Dabo Swinney Addresses Miami Game, Senior Day and InjuriesDabo Swinney Addresses Miami Game, Senior Day and Injuries

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the Miami game, senior day and the injury situation.

Ruke Orhorhoro

Orhorhoro says Clemson will Not Overlook Hurricanes

CLEMSON, S.C. — Though a lot of people will be downplaying No. 10 Clemson’s game against the struggling Miami Hurricanes, do not expect the Tigers to.

K.J. Henry

Clemson Intimidated Louisville Like Champions are Supposed to

CLEMSON, S.C. — While everyone was crying, moaning, and complaining following Clemson’s loss at Notre Dame, the Tigers were working.

Because Rodgers has played less than four seasons in the NFL, he'll have to clear waivers before becoming an outright free agent. Any team in the league can claim his contract. 

Rodgers spent four years with the Tigers and posted a team-leading 1,020 yards on 77 receptions with seven touchdowns in 2020. He finished his Clemson career with 2,144 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

More Clemson

USATSI_19340673
Football

Dabo Swinney Addresses Miami Game, Senior Day and InjuriesDabo Swinney Addresses Miami Game, Senior Day and Injuries

By Zach Lentz
Ruke Orhorhoro
Football

Orhorhoro says Clemson will Not Overlook Hurricanes

By Will Vandervort
K.J. Henry
Football

Clemson Intimidated Louisville Like Champions are Supposed to

By Will Vandervort
Wes Goodwin
Football

Tigers Responded to Adversity, Now Must Respond to Success

By JP Priester
IMG_8293
Football

5 Clemson Storylines for Week 12 Matchup with Miami

By Brad Senkiw
DJ Uiagalelei, Will Shipley, Jake Briningstool
Football

Sunday Notebook: Swinney Updates Injuries, Says Win Over Louisville Just What Tigers Needed

By JP Priester
IMG_9827
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Big Favorite Over Visiting Miami

By Brad Senkiw
Barrett Carter
Football

Clemson Defense Rises to Challenge In Tigers Win Over Louisville

By JP Priester