Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL.

Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.

He had 40 punt returns in the last two seasons and 17 kick returns.

Rodgers believed he was ready to take a big step with the Packers in the preseason, but he had fumbling woes cost him his punt-return job last week against Dallas. He also couldn't latch on in a receiving corps that's been much maligned this season.

Because Rodgers has played less than four seasons in the NFL, he'll have to clear waivers before becoming an outright free agent. Any team in the league can claim his contract.

Rodgers spent four years with the Tigers and posted a team-leading 1,020 yards on 77 receptions with seven touchdowns in 2020. He finished his Clemson career with 2,144 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

