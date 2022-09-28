Trevor Lawrence Earns AFC Weekly Honor

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following his performance last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Clemson star threw for 262 yards with three touchdowns and was 28-of-39 passing in the 38-10 victory that improved the AFC South-leading Jaguars to 2-1 on the season. Lawrence had an AFC-best 115.5 passer rating in Week 3.

Lawrence has thrown six touchdowns and one interception on the season.

The Jaguars are a 6.5-point underdog at Philadelphia on Sunday.

