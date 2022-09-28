Trevor Lawrence Earns AFC Weekly Honor
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following his performance last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The former Clemson star threw for 262 yards with three touchdowns and was 28-of-39 passing in the 38-10 victory that improved the AFC South-leading Jaguars to 2-1 on the season. Lawrence had an AFC-best 115.5 passer rating in Week 3.
Lawrence has thrown six touchdowns and one interception on the season.
Though Shipley Plays for Clemson, Most of His Family will Wear Red Saturday
This week has a little different feel for Will Shipley than it does his Clemson teammates.
Clemson's Allen Keeps Last Year in Mind While Preparing for Physical NC State Defense
Rivalry and revenge are at stake when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.
Swinney Defends Nonconference Slate, Says ACC Atlantic 'Absolutely' One of Toughest Divisions In Country
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not only defended the Tigers' nonconference schedule but also went on record in calling the ACC Atlantic one of the toughest divisions in the country.
The Jaguars are a 6.5-point underdog at Philadelphia on Sunday.
