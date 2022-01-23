Kansas City Chiefs Have One Clemson Tiger in Play vs. Buffalo Bills

Skip to main content
Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Chiefs Have One Tiger in Play vs. Bills

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were uneven for stretches during the regular season, but both settled into their best play as the postseason approached, as if this time of year, this game, is all that mattered. It just came a week earlier than expected.

The Buffalo Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS, setting up a playoff rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It will be Buffalo's fourth meeting in two seasons with the Chiefs, who have advanced to three straight AFC Championship games and two straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs earned a 26-17 win in Orchard Park during Week 6 of last season and a 38-24 win in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead.

The Bills answered with a 38-20 primetime victory at Arrowhead during Week 5 of this season. Josh Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and added 59 yards and a score on the ground. The Chiefs matched their season high with four turnovers, including two interceptions and a lost fumble by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Betting line: Chiefs -1.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook

How they got here

The third-seeded Bills:  The Bills advanced to the Divisional Round with a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday in which they became the first team in NFL history to go a full game without punting, committing a turnover, or kicking a field goal.

Buffalo saved its best for the playoffs. The Bills led 27-3 at halftime, becoming the first team to score 25 or more points in the first half against a Bill Belichick Patriots team. It was also the first time the Patriots trailed by 20 or more points at halftime of a playoff game under Belichick, according to NFL Research.

The second-seeded Chiefs: The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a sluggish start to dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21, behind yet another tremendous postseason performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night.

Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns in the contest, leading the Chiefs to touchdown drives on five consecutive possessions in less than 12 minutes of game time between the second and third quarters. At 11 minutes and 31 seconds, it was the fastest span with five touchdown passes for any quarterback in NFL postseason history.

Former Clemson players

Dorian O’Daniel: The former Clemson linebacker played in all 17 games for the Chiefs this season, mostly on special teams. However, he did get the opportunity to play in four games at linebacker. His best game came against the Steelers on Dec. 26, when he recorded four tackles, while playing 31 percent of the defensive snaps.

Cornell Powell: The former Clemson wide receiver is a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad.

