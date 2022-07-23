Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Placed on PUP List Following Foot Surgery

Former Clemson receiver and Kansas City Chiefs free-agent rookie Justyn Ross suffered a setback at the beginning of his NFL career.

Ross will start the year on the team's physically unable to perform list after he recently had foot surgery to correct a surgery he had last November.

“It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before. It wasn’t functioning quite the way [he wanted],” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday. “It was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it, so they went in and re-did it. And we’re hoping this works out well.”

However, Reid noted that it will take time to heal, so there is no clear timetable for when Ross will be back on the field. Because this injury has been bothering him since his last season at Clemson, it's likely the Chiefs will wait until he's fully healed.

Ross, who led the Tigers with 514 yards on 46 catches with three touchdowns, has been dealing with health issues since the spring of 2020 when a congenital fusion in his spine was discovered.

Ross sat out the entire season after having spinal surgery that summer but returned last August to the field. He played 10 games for Clemson in 2021, missing the final three contests after re-aggravating a foot injury that he suffered in Week 1 of the season.

Ross had surgery and sat out the Cheez-It Bowl. He then declared for the NFL draft but was not selected in the seven-round event in April. Too many teams were concerned about his health and clearing him physically.

The Chiefs signed him to an undrafted free-agent deal shortly after, but Ross was unable to complete the team's organized team activities earlier this summer.

