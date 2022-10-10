Skip to main content
Raiders Expect to Have Hunter Renfrow in MNF Showdown Against Chiefs

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the last two weeks, former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow should play the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hunter Renfrow is expected back.

The former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was a full participant this week and should play in the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Renfrow has missed the last two games in concussion protocol after a hit he took in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 18. Renfrow took a hard shot from former Tiger teammate Isaiah Simmons on the last play of the game, which resulted in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. 

Renfrow sat out a loss to the Titans and last week's win over the Broncos as a precaution, but the fourth-year Raider was left off of the team's injury report for this game. 

On the season, Renfrow has 10 receptions for 80 yards on 16 targets. He'll be a welcomed sight for the Las Vegas offense. Renfrow had over 100 catches last year and is one of quarterback Derek Carr's favorite targets. 

The Raiders, who are a 7-point underdog at Kansas City, will need all the offense it can get against a high-scoring Chiefs squad. 

