Ray-Ray McCloud Records First Career TD

Former Clemson standout and San Francisco 49ers receiver Ray-Ray McCloud caught the first touchdown of his career in a Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCloud went low and hauled in an 8-yard Jimmy Garoppolo pass in the first quarter that put the 49ers up 10-0 at home.

McCloud is in his fifth season in the NFL and had not caught a TD pass with the Bills or Steelers. He's primarily been a returner in his career, which started in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills. McCloud also spent one year with the Panthers and two with the Steelers, but he had never scored before Sunday.

McCloud entered the game with 68 career receptions, including just four for the 49ers this season. He played in 54 career games before getting his first score.

McCloud, whose younger brother Kobe is a freshman linebacker for Clemson this year, caught over 1,200 yards and four touchdowns when he played for the Tigers from 2015-17.

