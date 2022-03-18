Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his choice to be traded to either the hometown Atlanta Falcons or the New Orleans Saints, according to a report.

Nobody quite knows when Deshaun Watson will make his choice on which NFL team he'll be traded to in 2022, but at least the choices and timeline have narrowed.

A decision could come at any time, and the Houston Texans quarterback who was a star at Clemson is eyeing either to return home to the Atlanta Falcons or make a short move to New Orleans to join the Saints, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Talk.

Watson asked for a trade from the Texans last year before 22 lawsuits for sexual misconduct were filed against him. He sat out all of the 2021 season as a healthy scratch, and Friday was not indicted on any criminal charges.

That meant the trade sweepstakes were ramped up, and Waston met with the Saints, Falcons, Panthers and Browns this week. Watson had a second meeting Thursday with the Saints, according to reporter Nick Underhill. The Browns fell out of contention on Thursday as well.

Watson has a no-trade clause that he'll waive once he's made a decision, and the Texans approved offers from other teams before allowing the meetings to take place. It likely won't take long before a deal is done and both sides move on.

Watson was the NFL's leading passer in 2020, the same year he received a mega-extension from the Texans, but he became discouraged by the direction of the organization, which is on its third head coach in less than two years.

Watson played three seasons at Clemson, taking the Tigers to two College Football Playoffs and winning a national championship in the 2016 season.

