Skip to main content
Simmons Forces Renfrow Fumble on Cardinals' Game-Winning TD Play in OT

© Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Simmons Forces Renfrow Fumble on Cardinals' Game-Winning TD Play in OT

Watch former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons dislodge the ball from Raiders receiver and Tiger legend Hunter Renfrow to force a fumble that won the game for the Cardinals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It was destined to be that in an intense, overtime NFL contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders came down to one former Clemson player making a play on another former Tiger. 

Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons hit Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow to knock the ball out. It was picked up by Byron Murphy of the Cardinals and returned 40 yards for the game-winning touchdown. 

Renfrow also fumbled two plays earlier but it was recovered by Las Vegas.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney
Play

Sunday Notebook: Dabo Swinney Provides Injury Updates

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday to discuss the No. 5 Tigers' 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, as well as provide an update on the health of his team.

DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Unhappy With First Half Performance, Uiagalelei Helps Lead Late Surge

After being unhappy with the offenses performance in the first half, Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei came out extra motivated in the second-half, helping to spark an offensive explosion as the Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 48-20.

USATSI_19072520_168387971_lowres

Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars to First Win of 2022 Season

Former Clemson standout and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback throws for two touchdowns and gets help from the defense in a 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

The visiting Cardinals rallied from a 20-0 deficit at halftime to shock the Raiders 29-23 in OT. 

The Raiders look to bounce back next week as a 1-point underdog at Tennessee while Arizona hosts Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as a 4-point underdog. 

In This Article (3)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Football

Sunday Notebook: Dabo Swinney Provides Injury Updates

By JP Priester
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Unhappy With First Half Performance, Uiagalelei Helps Lead Late Surge

By JP Priester
USATSI_19072520_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars to First Win of 2022 Season

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19073069_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_5315
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
Jeremiah Troter
Football

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19072444_168387971_lowres
Football

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

By Brad Senkiw