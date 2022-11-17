Texans Claim Former Clemson WR off Waivers

Former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers didn't have to wait long to find a new home in the NFL.

After getting cut by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team and had fumbling issues the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.

He had 40 punt returns in the last two seasons and 17 kick returns.

The Texans are having a rough season and are 1-7-1 heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Rodgers spent four years with the Tigers and posted a team-leading 1,020 yards on 77 receptions with seven touchdowns in 2020. He finished his Clemson career with 2,144 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

